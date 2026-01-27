India, EU ink mega defence and security pact; to focus on boosting cooperation in Indo-Pacific

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) India and the European Union on Tuesday sealed an ambitious defence pact that will provide for counter-terror cooperation, deeper engagement in the Indo-Pacific and joint development of military hardware.

The agreement was concluded at the India-EU summit talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and EU leaders -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.

The firming up of the mega defence pact comes against the backdrop of China's growing military assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific as well as increasing disquiet in Europe over US President Donald Trump's security policy.

India is the third country in Asia after Japan and South Korea with whom the EU has signed such a defence and security pact.

"Defence and security are a foundation for any strong partnership. Today, we are making this official through a security and defence partnership," Modi said.

"This will help us work more closely on counter-terrorism, maritime security, and cybersecurity. It will also strengthen our shared commitment to a rules-based international order," Modi said in his media statement.

"Our cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region will grow, and our defence companies will gain new opportunities to work together on co-development and co-production," he added.

The defence and security pact will bring interoperability in the defence domain and will open up avenues for Indian firms to participate in the EU's SAFE (Security Action for Europe) programme, officials said.

The SAFE is the EU's Euro 150 billion financial instrument designed to provide financial support to member states to speed up defence readiness.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, addressing a media briefing, explained the importance of the defence and security pact.

"While we have defence and security partnerships with several individual EU member states, this framework agreement on security and defence issues will be a first. It will bolster our engagements in maritime security, defence industry, and cyberspace," he said.

At the summit, India and the EU also launched the negotiations for a security of information agreement that will facilitate the exchange of classified information and pave the way for a stronger cooperation in areas related to security and defence.

PM Modi and the EU leaders also unequivocally and strongly condemned terrorism and violent extremism, in all its forms including cross-border terrorism and called for decisive and concerted international efforts to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner, according to a joint statement.

It said the leaders agreed to enhance cooperation to counter radicalisation and violent extremism, combat financing of terrorism, prevent exploitation of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes, and tackle terrorist recruitment.

They condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and the terror incident near Red Fort in November, it said.

The leaders underscored the importance of close cooperation on regional and global security matters, acknowledging that the security and prosperity of Europe and the Indo-Pacific are interconnected.

India and the EU also carried out a comprehensive review of the situation in the Indo-Pacific.

"The two sides reiterated their shared commitment to promoting a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific, in accordance with international law, including UNCLOS (UN Convention on the Law of the Sea), recognising their respective roles and engagement in the region," the statement said.

On Ukraine, the two sides expressed concern over the ongoing war, which continues to "cause immense human suffering and carries global consequences", it said.

"Both sides will continue to support efforts towards the achievement of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy, based on the principles of the UN Charter and of international law, including independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity," it added.

The leaders also noted the adoption of the UN Security Council Resolution welcoming the establishment of the 'Board of Peace' and a stabilisation force as a step forward to ending the Gaza conflict.

"They encouraged all parties to implement the resolution in its entirety, in line with international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions," the statement said.

"They also called for a just and lasting solution, based on the implementation of the two-State solution, through dialogue and diplomacy," it said.

India and the EU also welcomed advances in the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), and looked forward to the first ministerial meeting.

"The two sides will implement trilateral cooperation projects under the India-EU Administrative Arrangement on Trilateral Cooperation, in areas such as energy, climate resilience, green mobility, and digitalisation," the joint statement said. PTI MPB KVK KVK