India-EU ties emerging as force for balance, stability: Prez Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Highlighting the need for a unified global front, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said India and the European Union must champion collective action to navigate modern complexities.

Addressing a banquet hosted for visiting European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, President Murmu spoke about the challenges of a shifting geopolitical landscape and advocated for the strengthening of multilateralism through systemic evolution.

"In this time of global uncertainty, we have a shared world view and perspective," she said.

"We believe that global challenges require collective solutions and we believe that international institutions must be reformed, not weakened, so that they can adapt to contemporary realities," she added.

The President's remarks underscore India's growing role as a "force for balance" and its commitment to ensuring that international frameworks remain resilient and inclusive in the face the future demands.

President Murmu said the challenges facing the world are complex but the opportunities are equally vast. "The India-EU partnership is emerging as a force for balance, stability and optimism. Together, we can shape a future that is sustainable, inclusive and humane," she said.

Terming the EU as one of India's most vital economic partners and a primary source of technology, innovation, and investment, the President said she was confident that the important agreements concluded during the visit, including the India-EU Free Trade Agreement and the security and defence partnership, will further strengthen the India-EU strategic partnership.

She said India today stands at a decisive stage of its development journey which is inspired by the roots of an ancient civilisation and the energy of a young nation.

"India is undergoing a transformation that is ambitious, inclusive and future oriented. In recent years, we have expanded economic opportunities, strengthened institutions and harnessed technology as a means of public welfare. In this journey, the EU has been a valued and trusted partner," she said.

The President termed the EU as one of India's most important economic partners and a major source of investment, technology and innovation, and a reliable collaborator in several emerging sectors.

"Our cooperation in security and defence is entering a promising new phase. Our collaboration in education, and science and research has brought our universities, laboratories, and young talent closer together," she said.

The President also spoke about the joint efforts which are focusing on emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and semiconductors, to ensure a digital future that is ethical and human-centric.