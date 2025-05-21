India expels Pakistan high commission staffer; second case in a week

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) India on Wednesday expelled a Pakistani official working at the Pakistan high commission on charges of involvement in espionage, in the second such expulsion in a week, people familiar with the matter said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the staffer at the Pakistan mission has been declared "persona non grata" for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status and that he has been given 24 hours to leave India.

The charge d'affaires of the Pakistan high commission, Saad Warraich, was issued a demarche or a formal diplomatic protest on this issue, it said in a statement.

The charge d'affaires was asked to "strictly" ensure that none of the Pakistani diplomats or officials in India misuse their privileges in any manner, the MEA said.

On May 13, India had expelled another Pakistani official for allegedly indulging in espionage.

Following India's action, Pakistan had also expelled an Indian staffer posted at the Indian high commission in Islamabad.

India's expulsion of two staffers at the Pakistani high commission came as police in Punjab and Haryana are carrying out an investigation into espionage activities linked to Pakistan.

At least three persons have been arrested so far in the case.

"The government of India has declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India," the MEA said in a statement this evening.

It said the official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours.

"The Charge d'Affaires, Pakistan High Commission, was issued a demarche to this effect today. He was asked to strictly ensure that none of the Pakistani diplomats or officials in India misuse their privileges and status in any manner," the MEA added.

Last week, Punjab Police said it arrested two persons including a woman for their alleged involvement in espionage activities linked to a Pakistani official posted at the Pakistani High Commission in Delhi.

Based on credible intelligence, a suspect was arrested for leaking sensitive information to a Pakistan-based handler regarding Indian Army movements, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav had said.

The development came days after Amritsar Rural Police arrested two persons -- Falaksher Masih and Suraj Masih -- for their alleged role in leaking sensitive information and photographs of the Army Cantonment areas and air bases to Pakistan's intelligence agency, according to local officials.

The expulsion of two Pakistani staffers came amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

India carried out precision strikes on nine terror infrastructures early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

The Pakistani attempts were strongly responded to by the Indian side by inflicting heavy damages to a number of key Pakistani military installations including air bases, air defence systems, command and control centres and radar sites.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on May 10 announced that India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.