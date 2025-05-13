India expels Pakistani official; gives 24 hrs to leave

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) India on Tuesday expelled a Pakistani official working at the Pakistan high commission for allegedly indulging in alleged espionage.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the official was indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India and that he has been given 24 hours to leave the country.

The action came amid heightened tension between the two countries following their four-day military confrontation.

India also issued a demarche to Pakistani Charge d' Affaires in New Delhi on the activities of the official.

Though the MEA did not divulge the specific charges against the Pakistani national, it is learnt that they are related to a case of espionage being probed by Punjab Police.

"The government of India has declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India," the MEA said.

"The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours. Charge d' Affaires, Pakistan High Commission, was issued a demarche to this effect today," it said.

Punjab Police on Sunday said it has arrested two persons including a woman for their alleged involvement in espionage activities linked to a Pakistani official posted at the Pakistani High Commission in Delhi.

Based on credible intelligence, a suspect was arrested for leaking sensitive information to a Pakistan-based handler regarding Indian Army movements, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

The development came days after Amritsar Rural Police arrested two persons -- Falaksher Masih and Suraj Masih -- for their alleged role in leaking sensitive information and photographs of the Army Cantonment areas and air bases to Pakistan's intelligence agency, according local officials.

Yadav said the accused had been receiving payments through online transactions in exchange for sharing classified information. PTI MPB ZMN