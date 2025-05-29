India experiencing renaissance of cultural heritage, ancient values under PM Modi: Adityanath

Lucknow, May 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated an exhibition on Ahilyabai Holkar and said the last 11 years witnessed a reflection of her ideals in the governance model of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India is currently experiencing a renaissance of its cultural heritage and ancient values under Modi's leadership, Adityanath said while addressing an event related to the Ahilyabai Holkar Tricentenary Memorial campaign at GPO park in Lucknow.

The chief minister emphasised that the past is not merely meant to be read about but to be reflected upon and learned from.

"It is our responsibility to correct historical missteps and embrace the glorious chapters of our history as ideals. This exhibition on the life of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar offers a valuable opportunity for introspection.

"Her nationwide vision established her as a remarkable symbol of good governance, security, and public order. Her era stands as a living testament to Indian womanhood, social justice, and service to the people," he added.

He said under PM Modi's leadership, India is currently experiencing "a renaissance of its cultural heritage and ancient values".

The chief minister described the life and contributions of Holkar as a timeless source of inspiration for Indian society, according to a statement.

He said that the exhibition will educate the people of Uttar Pradesh about her significant contributions while providing an opportunity to draw inspiration from her work in promoting social harmony, national unity, and public welfare.

Adityanath expressed satisfaction that consistent efforts are being made to bring the life and legacy of the nation’s great personalities closer to the masses.

He added, "As part of this mission, Uttar Pradesh is hosting a series of events from May 21-31, including seminars, essay competitions, exhibitions, drama series, and folk music programs, under the Punyashlok Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Janm Trishatabdi Varsh Smriti Abhiyan." "While we may not have witnessed Lokmata Ahilyabai’s era firsthand, over the past 11 years we have seen a living reflection of her ideals in the governance model of Prime Minister Modi," he said.

"From Kashi Vishwanath Dham to Kedarnath, from Muktinath in Nepal to Somnath, and from Mahakal to Rameswaram — efforts to reconnect with India’s spiritual and cultural heritage are evident under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership," he added.

Today’s India is not only an India of ideas but also a vibrant example of infrastructure-led development, he said.

Adityanath hailed the development work carried out by the BJP governments under Modi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Before his address, the CM visited the exhibition, which showcases various themes from Holkar’s era — including her contributions to agriculture, women’s empowerment, business, justice, administration, compassion, prosperity, and equality.

BJP national general secretary BL Santosh, BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary, state (organisation) general secretary Dharampal Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and other public representatives and dignitaries attended the programme. PTI ABN ABN SKY SKY