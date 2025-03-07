India expresses concern over Dhaka releasing 'violent extremists'

New Delhi: India on Friday voiced concerns over Bangladesh releasing certain "violent extremists" and underlined that it is the responsibility of the interim government to protect the Hindus and other minorities as well as their religious institutions.

New Delhi said it supports a "stable, peaceful, inclusive and progressive Bangladesh" in which all issues are resolved through democratic means and by holding inclusive and participatory elections.

"We remain concerned about the deteriorating law and order situation, further exacerbated by the release of violent extremists, who were sentenced for serious crimes," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

India has repeatedly underlined that it is the responsibility of the interim government to protect the Hindus and other minorities, as well as their properties and religious institutions, he said.

"However, only 1254 incidents out of over 2374 incidents reported from August 5, 2024 to February 16, 2025 have been verified by the police. Further, 98 per cent of these 1254 incidents were deemed 'political in nature'," he said.

"We expect Bangladesh to thoroughly investigate and bring all perpetrators of killings, arson and violence to justice without making such distinctions," he added.