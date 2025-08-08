India extends condolences to government of Ghana over helicopter crash

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) India on Thursday extended condolences to the government and people of Ghana over the tragic crash of a Ghanaian military helicopter a day ago in which several people including two ministers of the west African country died.

The Ministry of External Affairs said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and all those affected by this unfortunate incident." Ghana's defence and environment ministers and other top officials were killed in the incident, according to reports.

"The Government of India expresses its profound sorrow on the tragic crash of a Ghanaian Air Force helicopter in the Ashanti Region of Ghana on August 6, 2025, which resulted in the loss of several lives, including the Hon’ble Minister of Defence, Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, and the Hon’ble Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed," the MEA said in a statement.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the Government and the people of the Republic of Ghana during this time of national mourning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and all those affected by this unfortunate incident. May the departed souls rest in eternal peace," it said. PTI KND KVK KVK