India eyes major expansion in seaweed production: Union Minister George Kurian

Kochi, Jan 29 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian on Thursday said that seaweed production in India has nearly tripled over the last decade, increasing from 18,890 tonnes in 2015 to 74,083 tonnes in 2024.

He was delivering the inaugural address at the 7th India International Seaweed Expo and Summit at the ICAR–Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

"India is poised for a major expansion in seaweed cultivation and seaweed-based industries, with the sector identified as a key driver of sustainable livelihoods and coastal development," he said.

Highlighting policy support, he said focused government initiatives would help scale up cultivation, boost processing capacity, and create new employment opportunities, especially for fishers and women in coastal regions.

Referring to India’s enormous scope for seaweed cultivation and industrial demand, the minister said seaweed has been included as an output component under the PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, which covers 100 aspirational districts across the country.

"In Kerala, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts have been selected under this initiative," he added.

The two-day event is jointly organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce, CMFRI, and the Central Salt and Marine Chemicals Research Institute (CSMCRI).

Dr B K Behera, Chief Executive of the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), emphasised in his presidential address the need to establish large-scale processing plants to support the commercial production of seaweeds.

"Stronger collaboration among various ministries and government agencies is required to accelerate the promotion of the sector," he said.

Dr J K Jena, Sagar Mehra, Dr Shine Kumar C S, Dr Grinson George, Dr Kannan Srinivasan, Dr George Ninan, Dr Pradeep Kumar Sharma, Vinay James Kynadi, and Dr Johnson B spoke on the occasion.

According to organisers, the expo highlighted the vast industrial potential of seaweeds, showcasing a wide range of seaweed-derived products and species in wet and dried forms.

Bringing together diplomats, scientists, investors, and entrepreneurs, the expo serves as a major B2B networking platform, fostering partnerships and business opportunities across the seaweed value chain, they said.

Representatives from over 10 countries, including the U S, Russia, Australia, France, Scotland, Ireland, the Maldives, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Tanzania, are participating in the summit. PTI TBA SSK