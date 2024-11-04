India fast jettisoning colonial mindset by defying colonial-era ideas, symbols: Dhankhar

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said India is fast jettisoning its colonial mindset by defying colonial-era ideas and symbols, and it was time the public administration had Indian characteristics aligned with the country's post-Independence aspirations.

Addressing the 70th annual meeting of the general body of Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) here, Dhankhar said, "Indian public administration should have Indian characteristics distanced from colonial mindset aligning with our aspirations post-Independence." He said India is now defying the earlier deified colonial ideas and symbols. King's Way is now Kartavya Path and Race Course Road is Lok Kalyan Marg, he said.

"Netaji now stands in the canopy where once King George's statue was there. The ensign of India Navy was changed to include our tricolour and 1,500 colonial-era statutes are not on the law book anymore," he said.

The new criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) — have unshackled Indian criminal justice system from colonial legacy, Dhankhar pointed out.

India, he said, is quickly jettisoning the colonial mindset. "Now you do not need English to learn medicine or technology," he added.

He said our public administration will be out of sync with the national mood and spirit if it does not imbibe these values.

Highlighting the importance of emotional intelligence and soft skills among public officials, Dhankhar said, "Focus more on emotional intelligence of its trainees. Developing soft skills, emotional intelligence and cultural competence among public officials is crucial so that officials can understand the struggles of the marginalised and the under-privileged." In his address, Dhankhar emphasised the need to enhance civil servants' problem-solving abilities and reinforce ethical leadership, saying while ethical standards are fundamental to the country's civilisation, they require constant nurturing to withstand temptation.

Emphasising on the importance of technology adoption in public administration, he said IIPA's training programmes and research initiatives should focus on emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain and data analytics, while ensuring their ethical and responsible implementation in public service delivery.

Drawing attention to the concern of digital marginalisation and the need for an inclusive approach, the vice president underlined that while embracing technology, it must also be ensured that it does not create further divisions.

He said rapidly advancing technology can exclude the most vulnerable sections of the society. Therefore, the approach should be inclusive and inspired by 'antyoday', ensuring that technological advancements reach all corners of the country's population, he said.

Stressing on the need for data-driven and evidence based studies to asses impact of welfare measures, Dhankhar underlined that data must be at the forefront of decision-making processes.

"As we integrate technology, we must prioritise cyber security and data privacy. An environment of trust must be fostered where citizens feel that their information is secure and used responsibly," he asserted.

The vice president pointed out that while India is a land of fairs and festivals, these celebrations are sometimes marred by avoidable mishaps, underscoring the crucial role IIPA can play in sensitising district administrations at the national level.

He emphasised that with proper anticipatory measures and advanced planning, particularly regarding amenities and safety, such incidents can be minimised. PTI NAB NAB KSS KSS