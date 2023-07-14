India feeling proud about French honour for PM Modi: BJP

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) The BJP said on Friday that India is feeling proud and delighted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi being conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France's highest civilian and military honour, by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal noted that 14 countries have awarded Modi with their top honour while five international organisations have also bestowed him with similar recognitions.

The US and Russia, and Palestine and Israel are among the countries which have honoured the prime minister, reflecting his ability to bring different nations together and highlighting the respect he has earned the world over, he said.

The world trusts him and it has made him the most loved leader, Goyal said, describing Modi as the most popular global leader.

Indians feel very happy and proud at this as he is boosting India's prestige across the globe, he said.

He noted that no other Indian leader had received the French honour so far and Modi has joined the likes of Nelson Mandela, King Charles and Angela Merkel.

Prime Minister Modi received the honour at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Thursday.

The Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour given by France is another in a series of top international awards and honours bestowed by various countries on the prime minister.

These include the Order of the Nile by Egypt in June, the Companion of the Order of Logohu by Papua New Guinea in May, the Companion of the Order of Fiji in May, Ebakl Award by the Republic of Palau in May, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo by Bhutan in 2021, the Legion of Merit by the US Government in 2020, the King Hamad Order of the Renaissance by Bahrain in 2019 and the Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin by Maldives in 2019.

Modi received the Order of St. Andrew Award from Russia in 2019 and the Order of Zayed Award from the UAE in 2019. He also received the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award in 2018, the State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan from Afghanistan in 2016 and the Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud from Saudia Arabia in 2016. PTI KR ANB ANB