India, Fiji ink 7 pacts; seal action plan to boost defence ties

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) India and Fiji on Monday firmed up an action plan to boost defence ties and agreed to jointly work for a peaceful and inclusive Indo-Pacific as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Fijian counterpart Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka held talks to expand the overall bilateral cooperation.

India and Fiji may be oceans apart, but "our aspirations sail in the same boat", Modi said following the meeting.

Rabuka, the prime minister of the South Pacific nation, arrived in Delhi on Sunday on a three-day trip to shore up Fiji's ties with India in a range of areas such as maritime security, trade, health, digital technology and capacity building.

In the last few years, India has been looking at expanding defence and security cooperation with the Pacific island states against the backdrop of China's relentless efforts to expand its strategic heft in the Pacific region.

Following the talks between Modi and Rabuka, the two sides inked seven pacts providing for enhancing cooperation in a range of areas including medicine, skill development, trade and capacity building.

"We have decided to strengthen our cooperation in defence and security. An action plan has been prepared for this. India will provide cooperation in training and equipment, to improve Fiji's maritime security," Modi said in his media statement.

"We are also ready to share our experience in cyber security and data protection," he said.

Modi said India-Fiji ties are built on "trust and respect".

"From the Indian Ocean to the Pacific, our partnership is a bridge across the seas," he said.

In his remarks, Modi said India perceives Fiji as a hub for its cooperation with Pacific island nations.

"Both our countries strongly support a free, open, inclusive, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. The prime minister's vision of 'Oceans of Peace' is a very positive and forward-looking approach," he said.

On his part, Rabuka said both countries want to promote peace, stability and development in the Indo-Pacific and Fiji can only benefit from its relationship with India.

In his remarks, Modi said both sides are unanimous that terrorism is a "huge challenge" for the entire humanity.

"We express our gratitude to Prime Minister Rabuka and the Government of Fiji for their cooperation and support in our fight against terrorism," he added.

The two leaders, condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack in the strongest terms, reiterated their commitment towards "zero tolerance" to terrorism and rejected "double standards" in combating the menace.

Modi also referred to India's vision for the Global South.

"We are fellow travellers in the development journey of the Global South. Together, we are partners in shaping a world order where independence, ideas, and identity of the Global South are accorded due respect," he said.

The two sides also announced several measures to expand defence cooperation that included a port call by an Indian naval ship to Fiji this year, the creation of a post of defence attache in the Indian mission in Suva and the gifting of two sea ambulances by India to Fiji's military forces.

New Delhi also announced its plan to set up a 100-bed super-specialty hospital in Suva to cater to the Pacific region.

Modi also announced gifting of 12 agricultural drones and two mobile soil testing laboratories to Fiji.

Neena Malhotra, secretary (South) in the external affairs ministry, said at a media briefing that Fiji is a "valued partner" in the Indo-Pacific and that it is a regional hub in the region.

"Our defence and security collaboration is focused on enhancing the maritime capabilities of Fiji by providing capacity building and training. There have been some requests for equipment, we are looking at that," she said.

A joint statement said both leaders acknowledged the growing momentum in bilateral defence ties and emphasised the importance of their shared interests in advancing regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

"The leaders underscored the importance of a free, open, secure, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region," the joint statement said.

"They announced their intent to collaborate on strengthening regional maritime security, contributing to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific," it said.

The two prime ministers also agreed on the urgent need for comprehensive reforms of the United Nations, including through the expansion of the UN Security Council to reflect contemporary geopolitical realities, according to the joint statement.

It said Fiji reaffirmed its support for India as a permanent member in a reformed and expanded UN Security Council as well as its support to India's candidature for the UNSC non-permanent membership for the term 2028-29.

The leaders reaffirmed continued strengthening of South-South cooperation as a necessary step in effectively addressing contemporary global challenges and agreed to work together on issues of common concern to the Global South.

PM Rabuka appreciated India's initiative and leadership in organising the Voice of Global South Summits, which, he said, serve as a crucial platform to deliberate on shared concerns, challenges and developmental priorities of developing countries.