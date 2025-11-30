India finishes eighth in WorldSkills Asia Competition debut

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) India has finished eighth in its debut participation in the WorldSkills Asia Competition (WSAC), bagging one silver, two bronze medals, and three medallions for excellence, officials said on Sunday.

The competition was held from November 27 to 29 in Chinese Taipei.

The Indian contingent comprised 23 competitors, who participated in 21 skill categories in the competition that saw participation from 29 countries.

Women competitors emerged as standout performers, contributing significantly to the medal tally and underscoring the rising leadership of young women in India's skilling ecosystem, an official statement said here.

"India's performance at WorldSkills Asia 2025 reflects the confidence, creativity, and discipline of our young talent. Every medal and every recognition earned here is a testament to the hard work of our competitors, the dedication of their trainers, and the growing strength of India's skills ecosystem," Jayant Chaudhary, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said.

Competitors were selected through the IndiaSkills National Competition 2024 and underwent months of rigorous industry-led training supported by leading academic institutions, sector skill councils, and global experts.

WorldSkills Asia 2025 witnessed participation from more than 500 competitors across 44 skill categories, representing around 29 Asian member and guest countries.