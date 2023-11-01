India, Finland to celebrate 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2024

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) India and Finland on Wednesday decided to celebrate the 75th anniversary of establishment of their diplomatic relations next year in a "befitting manner".

The decision was taken during the 12th Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) here. The Indian side was led by Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs. The Finnish side was led by Jukka Salovaara, Permanent State Secretary of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

The two sides also reviewed bilateral relations, including political engagements, trade and investments, education, digital partnership, sustainability partnership, mobility, cultural relations and people-to-people contacts. Discussions were also held on multilateral cooperation, including the Arctic and reform of the UN Security Council.

"​India and Finland enjoy close and friendly relations and have regular exchanges at both political and official levels. Year 2024 will be the 75th year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and both sides decided to celebrate it in a befitting manner," a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

It said the FOC also provided an opportunity to exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, including developments in the neighbourhood of India and Finland including Ukraine conflict.

