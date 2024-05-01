India flight-tests missile-assisted torpedo release system

Balasore (Odisha) May 1 (PTI) India on Wednesday successfully flight-tested the supersonic missile-assisted release of torpedo (SMART), an anti-submarine warfare system, from an island off the Odisha coast, a defence official said.

The system was launched around 8.30 am from the ground mobile launcher.

Several state-of-the-art mechanisms such as symmetric separation, ejection and velocity control have been validated in this test, the defence official said.

SMART is a next-generation missile-based lightweight torpedo delivery system, designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to enhance the anti-submarine warfare capability of the Indian Navy far beyond the conventional range of lightweight torpedo, he said.

This canister-based missile system consists of two-stage solid propulsion, electromechanical actuator and precision inertial navigation systems etc.

It carries an advanced lightweight torpedo as a payload along with a parachute-based release system.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the DRDO and industry partners on the successful flight test of SMART. “The development of the system will further enhance the strength of our Navy,” he said.

Department of Defence R&D Secretary and DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat lauded the synergistic efforts of the entire SMART team and urged it to continue on the path of excellence. PTI COR AAM BDC