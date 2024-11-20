India focussed on developing content creators' economy: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Panaji, Nov 20 (PTI) Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said India was focussed on developing the content creators' economy, showcasing the country's rich heritage and culture, and diversity of languages and literature.

Advertisment

In his video address at the inaugural event of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here, Vaishnaw said with the addition of technology and development of creators' ecosystem, India can play a major role in the media and entertainment sector globally.

"We in India at this point in time are very much focussed on developing content creators' economy. We have a very vibrant creators' economy where people are coming up with very innovative content showcasing some of the very rich heritage of India, the cuisines of India, the culture of India and the gems of Indian language and literature," he said.

The 55th edition of IFFI began here with a glittering opening ceremony at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium here.

Advertisment

In an article, Vaishnaw said India's creative economy has emerged as a USD 30 billion industry, contributing nearly 2.5 per cent of GDP and providing livelihood to eight per cent of the workforce.

"With a thriving influencer marketing sector valued at Rs 3,375 crore, and over 200,000 full-time content creators, this industry is a dynamic force driving India’s global aspirations," he said.

Vaishnaw said more cities such as Guwahati, Kochi and Indore are becoming creative epicenters, fueling a decentralized creative revolution.

Advertisment

India's 110 crore internet users and 70 crore social media users are driving democratization of creativity.

Vaishnaw said the creative economy has a profound influence that extends well beyond GDP growth and significantly impacted various sectors, including tourism, hospitality and technology by supporting ancillary industries.

"Additionally, digital platforms empower marginalized voices, promoting social inclusion, diversity and the preservation of cultural heritage," he said. PTI SKU AS AS