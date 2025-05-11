India follows its defence, diplomatic strategy: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Bengaluru/Hubballi, May 11 (PTI) Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said that India, its defence, and diplomacy follow their strategy, and that the government, after discussions with the armed forces, reached an understanding with Pakistan to stop all firing and military action.

However, before reaching this understanding, the Government decided that India would treat any future act of terror on its soil as an "act of war" and respond accordingly, he said.

"India has its strength. Earlier, even after major terror attacks, our response was mild. But this time, on the very first day, our soldiers attacked about nine terror bases or launch pads in Pakistan. A large number of terrorists were killed. So, I don’t want to respond to those criticising the ceasefire announcement," Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, Joshi said that ever since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, terrorist activities, which earlier occurred across the country, have been restricted to the border areas—and even there, the government is taking serious action.

"India and its defence forces have strategies, including diplomacy and foreign affairs. After thorough discussions with the defence forces, the Government of India has made its decision. In the coming days, spokespersons from the External Affairs and Defence Ministries will share more details," he added.

In response to a question about US President Donald Trump’s claim of mediation, Joshi said that reports suggest that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) spoke to his Indian counterpart regarding the ceasefire violation.

For further information, the concerned Ministry will respond, he added.

Noting that the Indian government had taken a strong stand even before announcing the ceasefire that any future act of terror would be treated as an "act of war", he said Pakistan should learn a lesson.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, speaking in Bengaluru, hit out at Pakistan for violating the ceasefire.

She said the time had come for the world to consider how to punish a country that has become a "haven" for terrorism.

"Pakistan is exporting terrorists," she claimed.

She noted that in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, India and its soldiers had destroyed nine terror bases in Pakistan and killed hundreds of terrorists, including the brother and family members of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar.

Karandlaje added, "Fearing our retaliation, Pakistan ran to the US and other countries, pleading for a ceasefire." "But Pakistan, which is untrustworthy, once again tried to attack India last night after the ceasefire announcement. We, the people of India, stand firmly behind our armed forces, and it is every citizen’s responsibility to support their families," she added.

Karandlaje was speaking to reporters after participating in a "Walk for the Nation" march held in Bengaluru.

She said people from all religions, castes, and political affiliations united in the march, showing their support for the armed forces.

Stating that Pakistan continues to train terrorists despite its people lacking necessities, Karandlaje said the country has been troubling India for the past seventy-eight years by sending terrorists to kill innocent civilians and soldiers.

"This must end. The people of India are with the Government. We are all standing in support of our soldiers," she said. PTI KSU SSK ADB