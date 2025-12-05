New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) India follows a "pragmatic engagement" with Afghan authorities, which has enabled New Delhi to protect its interests, facilitate humanitarian assistance and address the developmental needs of the Afghan people, the government told Parliament on Friday.

In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh also said India's approach to Afghanistan, its contiguous neighbour with "deep historical and cultural ties", has always been guided by "our long-standing friendship and special relationship" with the Afghan people.

"India follows a pragmatic engagement with Afghan authorities, which has enabled us to protect our interests and to facilitate humanitarian assistance and address the developmental needs of the Afghan people," the MoS said.

In line with this approach, the government has restored the status of the Technical Mission of India in Kabul to that of the Embassy of India in Afghanistan with effect from October 21, he added.

The Ministry of External Affairs was also asked about the number of India-funded development projects planned or operational in Afghanistan following this "diplomatic upgrade", whether any Indian ministry or agency is responsible for each of those and the manner in which the ministry proposes to measure the outcomes of this engagement.

"India's development partnership with Afghanistan comprises more than 500 projects across various provinces in key sectors such as power, water supply, connectivity, healthcare, education, agriculture and capacity building. Our Embassy in Kabul continues to monitor the status of developmental projects in Afghanistan," Singh said. PTI KND RC