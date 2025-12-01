India for unity on climate issues, developed nations' failure complicates talks: Env minister

Guwahati, Dec 1 (PTI) Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav called for consensus-based decisions to resolve global climate issues, and said negotiations become "complicated" when developed nations do not perform as per their historical responsibilities and resist equitable distribution of carbon space.

Yadav, who led the Indian delegation at the recently held UN COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil, said ensuring energy security for the Global South is essential while deciding a roadmap for a complete transition from fossil fuels.

"India supports consensus-based decision-making initiatives by utilising multilateral platforms to resolve global issues like climate change," Yadav told PTI in an interview when asked about the ways to hammer out solutions on climate issues, which at times become complex.

According to him, the distinction between developed and developing countries is not based on economic parameters, but rather on the contributions to historical greenhouse gas emissions.

Asked about the binary terminology to divide the world as Global North and Global South, Yadav said, "The terminology is well understood within the UNFCCC context and aligned with the principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC)." He stressed that the climate solutions must respect these principles and advance climate justice for developing countries.

"Negotiations become complicated when developed countries fail to acknowledge historical responsibility or resist equitable distribution of carbon space. The situation also gets complicated when they resist to discharge their obligations as provided under the climate treaties," the union minister said.

Negotiators from 194 countries gathered this year at the Brazilian city of Belem in the Amazon region from November 10 to 22 for the annual Conference of Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

On why India did not support a roadmap on transition from fossil fuel, Yadav said, "The Belem Roadmap for Transitioning Away from Fossil Fuels announced by the Presidency (Brazil) is outside the negotiations and aims to address fiscal, social and economic aspects while respecting national circumstances." Under the UNFCCC process, the prescriptive language on transitioning away from fossil fuels did not come, he added.

"India emphasised the need for energy security in the Global South. We also highlighted the technological challenges involved in power grid management while we plan for complete transitions to renewable energy. There is intermittent availability of power from renewable energy sources," Yadav said.

The UN climate talks in Brazil ended with a pledge of more funding for countries to adapt to the wrath of extreme weather. But it did not include a roadmap for phasing out fossil fuels.

Asked how India plans to proceed to address the climate issues post COP30, Yadav said, "India has accelerated its transition to a low-carbon economy and sustainable future through a range of large-scale climate actions and flagship schemes to scale up our actions on both adaptation and mitigation." Appropriate measures are being undertaken across multiple sectors, including water, agriculture, forests, energy and enterprise, sustainable mobility and housing, waste management, circular economy and resource efficiency, he added.

"The government is implementing the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC), which serves as the overarching policy framework. Our 34 states and union territories have prepared State Action Plans on Climate Change (SAPCCs), consistent with the objectives of the NAPCC," Yadav said.

He said that India's progress demonstrates a strong commitment to address climate change, with non-fossil fuel capacity reaching 50.73 per cent in August 2025, emissions intensity reducing by 36 per cent from 2005 to 2020, and an additional carbon sink of 2.29 billion tonnes CO2 equivalent created by 2021.

Asked about India's financial commitment to fight climate change over the next 3-5 years, the union minister said, "A detailed and full-scale assessment of climate finance needs will depend on the gap between the actual cost of implementing India's plans and the financing available from domestic and international resources." India's vision to achieve net zero emissions by 2070 has been carefully formulated, considering the principle of CBDR-RC as well as national circumstances, he added.

"India's climate action cuts across various sectors and is being implemented through multiple schemes and programmes of the Centre. So far, it has been financed through domestic budgetary allocation," Yadav pointed out.

As per the strategy, key investment drivers include renewable energy, industrial transition, hydrogen, transport electrification, public transport and smart infrastructure, he added.

"Patterns of investment needs will be driven by evolving requirements and emerging technologies. Although estimates vary widely and are not directly comparable, they consistently indicate that the required investments will be substantial," Yadav said without specifying any figure.

The 2025 Adaptation Gap Report estimates that developing countries will need between USD 310-365 billion annually by 2035, while current flows are around USD 26 billion only. PTI TR BDC