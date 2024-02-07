India force multiplier in global fight against climate change: PM

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that India has emerged as a global force multiplier in the fight against climate change.

Advertisment

In a written message for the launch of the World Sustainable Development Summit by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), he said that the country's focus on clean energy highlights its keen sense of responsibility for the future.

"Our country has emerged as a global force multiplier in the fight against climate change. The spirit of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' pervaded discussions on a wide array of issues held during our G-20 Presidency too," read the prime minister's message.

He said initiatives like Mission LiFE, which motivates individuals to be changemakers, and India's broader vision of Panchamrit goals demonstrate the country's commitment to building a cleaner, greener and sustainable future.

Advertisment

"Similarly, efforts like the International Solar Alliance, Coalition of Disaster Resilience Infrastructure, Swachh Bharat Mission, PM KUSUM, and PM Suryodaya Yojana are ensuring that India leads the way towards devising effective and innovative solutions that champion inclusion as well as the environment," he said.

"The challenges we face may be daunting, but with courage, determination, and collective action, let us commit ourselves to the pursuit of a more sustainable and equitable world, where every individual can thrive in harmony with nature," the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Modi extended greetings for the 23rd edition of the World Sustainable Development Summit, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of TERI.

Advertisment

He acknowledged the summit's role in bringing together global stakeholders for the common goal of sustainable development.

Over the years, he said, the summit has become a significant platform for dialogue, collaboration, and action on sustainability and climate change.

This year's theme, "Leadership for Sustainable Development and Climate Justice," underscores the need for bold steps, decisive action, and a clear direction towards a more sustainable and equitable future, he said. PTI GVS ANB ANB