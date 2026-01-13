India, France co-chair key strategic dialogue in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) India and France co-chaired a key strategic dialogue here on Tuesday as the two sides explored opportunities for joint development and collaboration in the spirit of Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The two countries discussed ongoing bilateral initiatives spanning the domains of security, defence, technology, space, and civil nuclear cooperation, it said.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Diplomatic Adviser to the President of the Republic of France, Emmanuel Bonne, co-chaired the 38th India-France Strategic Dialogue.

"During the Strategic Dialogue, India and France reiterated their commitment to the strategic partnership," the MEA said in a statement.

"Opportunities were explored for joint development and collaboration in the spirit of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. Discussions included the evolving geopolitical situation as well as regional and international issues of common concern," it said.

The two sides also reviewed preparations for French President Emmanuel Macron's forthcoming visit to India, the MEA said.

"Both sides underscored the importance of closer cooperation to address challenges in the global security environment, with the aim of advancing peace and stability. Bonne also met the external affairs minister and called on the prime minister," it said. PTI KND RHL