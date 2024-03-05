India, France discuss discuss avenues for further cooperation during 2nd Strategic Space Dialogue

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) India and France have discussed the ongoing "robust" bilateral engagement in the space sector and avenues for further cooperation in the government-to-government and commercial segments during the second India-France Strategic Space Dialogue held in New Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

The talks were led by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on the Indian side and by Secretary General, Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Anne-Marie Descôtes on the French side.

"Both sides reviewed the progress made since the first India-France Strategic Space Dialogue and discussed the ongoing robust bilateral engagement in the space sector and avenues for further cooperation in the G2G and commercial segments," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Both sides also discussed the implementation of the recently signed Letter of Intent on Defence Space Cooperation, capacity building and training, space exchanges and defence space industrial cooperation, it said.

The inaugural India-France Strategic Space Dialogue was held in Paris on June 26, 2023, according to the MEA website.

The India-France Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) were also held on Monday, co-chaired by the two leaders.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a post on X on Monday, "Good to receive Secretary General Anne-Marie Descotes of France this morning. Our strategic partnership is growing from strength to strength. Confident that the Foreign Office Consultations and Strategic Space Dialogue will further enhance its momentum." PTI KND RT RT