India, France discuss ways to boost anti-terror cooperation

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) India and France on Monday explored ways to bolster counter-terror cooperation, especially in checking use of new and emerging technologies by terrorists and containing terror financing.

The issues figured at the 16th meeting of the India-France joint working group on counter terrorism that took place in Delhi.

"The two sides assessed counter terrorism challenges, including the use of new and emerging technologies by terrorists, misuse of internet for terrorist purposes, radicalisation and terror financing," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said both sides exchanged views on the terrorist threats in their respective regions, including state-sponsored and cross-border terrorism in South Asia, Africa and Middle East, besides terror activities in the Af-Pak region.

"Anti-India separatist activities, and countering terror financing, organised crime and narco-terror network also featured in the discussions," the MEA said in a statement.

It said the Indian side presented its viewpoints on NMFT (No Money for Terror) and FATF (Financial Action Task Force), which led to an exchange of respective positions by the two sides.

"Both sides emphasised the importance of strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation through exchange of information, capacity building, training programmes and exercises, and cooperation at the multilateral fora, such as the UN, FATF and NMFT," the MEA said.

The Indian delegation at the meeting was led by Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, KD Dewal.

The French delegation was headed by Ambassador Olivier Caron, Special Envoy for Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime. PTI MPB AS AS