India, France hold disarmament and non-proliferation dialogue

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) India and France on Monday deliberated on ways to boost cooperation in nuclear, chemical and biological domains.

The discussions in the national capital took place under the framework of the India-France bilateral dialogue on disarmament and non-proliferation.

"The two sides discussed developments in the field of disarmament and non-proliferation relating to the nuclear, chemical, biological domains, as well as outer space security," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

It said the two sides also delved into issues relating to conventional weapons, lethal autonomous weapons systems, and multilateral export control regimes. PTI MPB SZM