India-France joint military exercise to be held from Jun 18 to Jul 1

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) A joint exercise between the militaries of India and France is scheduled to be held from June 18 to July 1, aiming to enhance the joint military capability of both sides to undertake multi-domain operations, the Indian Army said on Thursday.

Exercise Shakti 2025 will be held at La Cavalerie in France.

"The 8th edition of Exercise #Shakti, a joint military exercise between #India and #France is scheduled from 18 June to 01 July 2025 at #LaCavalerie, #France," the Indian Army said in a post on X.

"The aim of the exercise is to enhance joint military capability of both sides to undertake Multi Domain Operations in a Sub Conventional scenario," it said.

The joint exercise will facilitate developing interoperability, bonhomie and camaraderie between armies of both the nations, the officials said.