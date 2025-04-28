India-France pact on Rafale deal includes setting up of production facility for fuselage, MRO for jet engines

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) India and France on Monday inked an intergovernmental agreement sealing a mega deal to procure 26 Rafale marine jets at a cost of Rs 64,000 crore (Euro 7 billion) for deployment on board Indian Navy's aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

The ambitious pact provides for the setting up of a production facility for Rafale fuselage as well as maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities for aircraft engines, sensors and weapons in India, according to the defence ministry.

The agreement will also facilitate the transfer of technology for the integration of indigenous weapons in India.

The delivery of the aircraft will begin in 2028 and will be completed by 2030, with the crew undergoing training in France and India.

"The induction (of Rafale-Marine) would lead to the addition of a potent force multiplier to the Indian Navy's aircraft carriers, substantially boosting the nation's air power at sea," the ministry said in a statement.

Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of Rafale jets, said the new acquisition testifies the importance of the strategic relationship between India and France and the recognition of the aircraft as an "essential vector" of national sovereignty.

The Rafale-Marine will provide the Indian armed forces with state-of-the-art capabilities and the Indian Navy will benefit from the experience of the French Navy that already operates this aircraft, it said.

The Rafale-Marine is a carrier-borne combat-ready aircraft with proven operational capabilities in the maritime environment.

"On behalf of Dassault Aviation and its partners, I would like to thank the Indian authorities, with whom we have been working for more than 70 years, for their confidence in us and reaffirm our unwavering determination to stand by their side to contribute to India's expression of its sovereign power, its strategic challenges and its ambitious vision of the future," said Eric Trappier, the CEO Dassault Aviation.

Under the deal, the French aviation major will deliver 22 single-seat Rafale-Marine jets and four twin-seat trainers.

The deal also includes training of personnel, supply of simulators, associated equipment, weapons and performance-based logistics.

It also includes additional equipment for the existing Rafale fleet of the Indian Air Force.

At the signing ceremony, French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou, said: “Today’s agreement marks a significant new milestone in the strategic partnership between France and India." "Reflecting the deep mutual trust and confidence that underpin our defence cooperation, it also highlights the ability of the French industry to align with India’s evolving needs. It paves the way for stronger industrial ties and opens new horizons for our partnership," he said.

The Indian Air Force already operates 36 Rafale fighter aircraft.

The sealing of the Rafale-Marine mega deal came three weeks after the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared the procurement.

In July 2023, the defence ministry accorded the initial approval for the mega acquisition following a series of deliberations and evaluation tests of the platform.

The defence ministry said that the Rafale-Marine has "commonality" with the Rafale being operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

"Its procurement will substantially enhance joint operational capability, besides optimising training and logistics for the aircraft for both Indian Navy and IAF," it said in a statement.

The intergovernmental pact has been signed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and France's Minister of Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu. The signed copies of the agreement, aircraft package supply protocol and weapons package supply protocol were exchanged by Indian and French officials, the defence ministry said.

"Thanks to our Indian partners for their renewed confidence in the excellence of the French defence industry," Lecornu said in a social media post.

The signing ceremony was attended by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou.