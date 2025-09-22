India, France review cooperation in civil nuclear energy sector

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) India and France on Monday reviewed ties in civil nuclear energy, including in areas of small and advanced modular reactors and explored possibilities of joint projects with third countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The discussion took place at a meeting of the bilateral special task force on civil nuclear energy co-chaired by foreign secretary Vikram Misri and French foreign ministry secretary-general Anne-Marie Descotes.

The meeting took place in New Delhi.

Both sides undertook a comprehensive review of progress over the past year in civil nuclear cooperation through various meetings and consultations.

"They reaffirmed the importance of engagement in emerging technologies like small and advanced modular reactors," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

The two sides also agreed to remain in close touch on various key aspects of bilateral civil nuclear cooperation.

In February, India and France had finalised a declaration of intent on working together on small modular reactors and advanced modular reactors, seen as crucial green energy sources to meet the needs of data and AI hubs.

Misri and Descotes also held discussions on developments in bilateral cooperation and for strengthening the bilateral partnership by advancing cooperation in sectors such as defence, counter-terrorism, innovation and technology and space, and advancing cooperation with third countries in a trilateral format.

The two sides further discussed global and regional developments, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and developments in West Asia, the statement said. PTI MPB OZ OZ OZ