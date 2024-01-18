India, France to jointly fund science research projects

Faridabad, Jan 18 (PTI) India and France on Thursday agreed to jointly fund scientific research projects in fields of health, decarbonised hydrogen, marine sciences and applied mathematics.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Indo-French Joint Committee on Science and Technology (JCST) here on the sidelines of the India International Science Festival, said an official statement issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The committee was co-chaired by Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, and Claire Giry, Director General for Research and Innovation at the French Ministry of Higher Education and Research.

The Department of Science and Technology and the French National Research Agency have agreed to set up calls for proposals funding priorities set by the JCST, the statement said.

Both parties have agreed to prioritise scientific collaboration in the thematic fields of health, decarbonised hydrogen, marine sciences and applied mathematics with dedicated calls for projects to be announced soon, it said.

The two sides also pointed out the key role of mobility and networking in preparing future cutting-edge scientific cooperation, it added.

The JCST members stressed the significance of transdisciplinary approaches for overall better coordination, embedded in a long-term perspective on common initiative.

The outcomes of the committee are expected to be endorsed during the upcoming meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron on Republic Day on January 26, the statement said.