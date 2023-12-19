India gained global stature under PM Modi's leadership: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) India has attained global stature under Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the world recognising its leadership in climate action, innovation, and technology, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

"India successfully reached the Moon spending just Rs 615 crore. One of the most significant takeaways from India's space journey with Chandrayaan 3 is the importance of self-reliance. While its initial missions relied on international partnerships, Chandrayaan-3 was a step towards self-sufficiency," he said at a press conference.

The world commended India's efforts in combating COVID-19. International organisations like the IMF, World Bank and others acknowledged India's remarkable V-shaped economic recovery, surpassing that of China and the US, the minister said.

"When the Covid pandemic struck, the world thought India would collapse. However, its response to Covid became an example for the world. India conducted not only the largest vaccination drive but also the world's fastest such drive. What's more? Vaccines were made in India. The country's Covid vaccine Maitri programme has assisted more than 100 nations," he said.

Advertisment

In 2022, India surpassed Britain in gross domestic product, becoming the world's fifth-largest economy. The World Bank forecasts India's GDP growth for the financial year 2023-24 to be at 6.3 per cent. India’s growth continues to outpace major economies like the US (2.1 per cent) and China (4.4 per cent).

Yadav projected that India is set to overtake Germany in terms of GDP in 2025 and Japan in 2027 to become the third-largest economy after the US and China.

The minister highlighted India's emergence as a manufacturing hub, attracting companies like Foxconn.

Advertisment

"Under PM Modi's leadership, India has gained global recognition and stature," Yadav asserted, adding that internationally acclaimed documentaries like 'Elephant Whisperers' showcase India's excellence.

PM Modi was invited by the UAE to deliver the opening remarks at the Dubai climate conference, he said.

Yadav noted that India's startup culture is thriving, with a significant rise and increased participation of women in employment. He also said that India stands as the third-largest creator of unicorns.

Advertisment

Pioneering climate action initiatives like 'LEAD IT' have been presented to the world.

India introduced the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and initiated the Green Credits Initiative to counter land degradation.

Yadav said that meeting the Nationally Determined Contribution targets well ahead of schedule demonstrates India's commitment to limiting the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. PTI GVS NSD NSD