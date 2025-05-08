India Gate evacuated after Pakistan intensifies airstrikes

New Delhi: India Gate, one of New Delhi’s most iconic landmarks, was fully evacuated on Thursday evening as part of a broader security response amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Authorities have barred individuals from stopping or remaining in the vicinity of the monument, a move that underscores the gravity of the current geopolitical climate.

The evacuation comes on the heels of a civil defence security drill scheduled across states and Union Territories, as directed by the Central Government.

Visuals from the scene show a police officer in a reflective vest communicating via radio, with the illuminated India Gate and its surroundings cordoned off. Traffic in the area appeared sparse, with only a few vehicles visible near the monument, reflecting the strict enforcement of the evacuation order.

Earlier, Pakistan launched massive airstrikes on bordering Indian cities. Indian air defence systems foiled all the attacks and shot down multiple fighter jets, including F-16 and J-17.