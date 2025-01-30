India Gate illuminated to mark World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) India reaffirmed its commitment to eliminate Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) by illuminating the iconic India Gate on Thursday in vibrant hues of purple and orange on World NTDs Day.

This symbolic act is part of a global movement to light up iconic landmarks across the world to raise awareness about NTDs and emphasise the importance of collective action to combat these debilitating diseases.

The event was organised by the Union health ministry to highlight India's progress in the fight against NTDs, with a special focus on Lymphatic Filariasis (LF) and Visceral Leishmaniasis (VL).

LF, which threatens 404 million people in India, damages the lymphatic system and can lead to the abnormal enlargement of body parts, causing pain, and severe disability.

The VL or Kala-Azar, which is at the cusp of elimination in India, can cause severe debility, malnutrition and loss of ability to work.

"These diseases have long remained neglected on the global health agenda, perpetuating stigma and social exclusion," the health ministry said in a statement.

Talking about this initiative, Aradhana Patnaik, Additional Secretary and MD, National Health Mission (NHM), said, "By engaging communities and creating a people's movement, we have almost achieved our ambitious elimination goals." She lauded India's achievements in tackling NTDs and stressed the need for increased awareness. "NTDs disproportionately affect the poor and vulnerable. We must elevate our messaging and focus on achieving the ambitious and winnable elimination targets through strong coordination and community involvement," she noted.

The illumination of India Gate was accompanied by a 'nukkad natak' (street play) which engaged the public and reinforced the importance of behavioural change and participation in health initiatives like Mass Drug Administration (MDA) rounds for LF.