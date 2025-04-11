India geared up for 'high degree' of urgency: Jaishankar on negotiations for trade deals with US, EU

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) The Trump administration was quick in responding to what was tabled for a bilateral trade pact with India and New Delhi is geared up for a "very high" degree of urgency in concluding trade deals with the US, the European Union and the UK, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

In an interactive session at the Global Technology summit, he said the US under President Donald Trump has fundamentally changed its approach to engaging with the world and it has consequences across every key domain, especially in the technology sector.

The external affairs minister's remarks came as Trump's policy on tariffs triggered massive trade disruptions and fears of a global economic recession.

On Wednesday, Trump announced a 90-day pause on his sweeping tariffs on all countries, except China as countries around the world wilted under the impact of the seismic action.

Jaishankar, without sharing any specific details of negotiations between India and the US on the proposed trade pact, indicated that New Delhi was keen to conclude it as early as possible.

"Within a month of change in the administration, we actually have conceptually an agreement that we will do a bilateral trade agreement; that we will find a fix that will work for both of us because we have our concerns too. And its not an open ended process," he said.

"We did four years of talking in the first Trump administration. They have their view of us and frankly we have our view of them. The bottom line is that the deal didn't get done," he said.

Following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump in Washington DC in February, the two sides announced to negotiate the first tranche of the BTA by the fall of 2025.

Jaishankar also referred to India's negotiations with the European Union for a free trade agreement.

"If you look at the EU, often people say we've been negotiating for 23 years which is not entirely true because we had big blocks of time when nobody was even talking to somebody else. But they have tended to be very protracted processes," he said.

"This time around, we are certainly geared up for a very high degree of urgency. I mean, we see a window here. Our trade teams are really charged up," he said.

"These (Indian negotiators) are people very much on top of their game, very ambitious about what they want to achieve," he said.

"We are trying to in each case get the other side to kind of speed it up. This was normally a complaint in the past which was to be made about us that we were the guys slowing it down," he said.

"It's actually the other way around today. That urgency we are trying to communicate to all three accounts (the US, EU, the UK)," he said.

"My sense probably is in terms of other parties' response -- at least so far the US has been fairly quick to whatever has been tabled. Now we have to see after April 2 how that picks up," he said.

On Trump's policies, he said the US has fundamentally changed its approach to engaging the world and it has consequences across every domain.

"But the tech consequences, I believe, would be particularly profound and it will be profound not just because the US is the largest economy, the main driver, in a way, of global tech advancements but also because it's very clear that tech has a big role in making America great again (MAGA)." The external affairs minister, while highlighting a big shift in global order also spoke about China's advancement.

"The changes in the US which all of you are as familiar with, if not more than me, I think is one big shift in the last year.

"But there's the other shift and that's an evolution, you can say. It's something which appears, even if it is not, more of an unfolding rather than dramatic event." "And that is the advancement of China. So that has happened in respect, of course, on trade. What we saw in many ways as the trade story has also been the tech story," Jaishankar said.

"And it's had its dramatic moments. DeepSeek was one. But I would argue that the changes impelled by China are as consequential as the shifts in the American position. In fact, one is, to some extent, influenced by the other," he noted. PTI MPB ZMN