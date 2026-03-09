India generated 14 lakh MT e-waste in 2025–26, 9.79 lakh MT recycled: Govt

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Over 14 lakh metric tonnes (MT) e-waste was generated in the country during 2025-26 out of which over 9.79 lakh metric tonnes has been recycled, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.

Citing statistics shared by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Singh said a total of 14,14,645 metric tonnes e-waste has been generated during 2025-26 so far out of which 9,79,080 metric tonnes has been recycled so far.

During 2024-25, over 13.97 lakh metric tonnes e-waste was generated and over 11.59 lakh metric tonnes was recycled.

Similarly, during 2023-24, over 12.54 lakh metric tonnes e-waste was generated and over 7.78 lakh metric tonnes of waste was recycled.

"The e-waste generation in the country has been assessed by CPCB at national level based on the average life of 106 notified electrical and electronic equipment (EEE), as mandated under the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022.

"The rules have provision for verification and audit by the CPCB or through a designated agency, to verify compliance of these Rules through random inspection and periodic audit, as deemed appropriate, so as to take action against violations of these rules," he said.

The E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022 provide for managing e-waste in an environmentally sound manner and putting in place an improved EPR regime for e-waste recycling wherein all the manufacturers, producers, refurbishers and recyclers are required to register on portal developed by the CPCB, Singh said.

"The new provisions facilitate and channelize the informal sector to formal sector for doing business and ensuring recycling of e-waste in an environmentally sound manner," he added. PTI GJS NB