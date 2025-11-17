India generating enough power to maintain surplus across sectors: Union Minister Khattar

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 17 (PTI) Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said India is generating sufficient electricity to meet domestic demand and is currently maintaining a surplus across all major sectors.

Addressing reporters after the sixth meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Power, held at Pinnapuram in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district, Khattar said the panel reviewed the status of the renewable energy sector and the country’s growing need for large-scale storage.

"India is producing enough power to fully meet domestic demand, and we are operating with a comfortable surplus across every major sector," he said.

Khattar said the rapid growth of solar and wind energy has created an urgent requirement for robust storage infrastructure, and the Ministry of Power has already taken up several such projects nationwide.

To support gigawatt-scale storage, the Centre is offering substantial financial incentives: projects generating up to 200 MW will receive Rs 1 crore per MW, while larger projects will get Rs 75 lakh per MW as a subsidy, he said.

These measures, he added, will help ensure that solar power can be effectively used during peak-demand hours and strengthen the stability of the national grid.

The committee also examined proposals to set up Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) across the country and discussed ways to accelerate their implementation.

Khattar said around 224 potential locations have been identified for gigawatt-scale PSP development.

Of this, 10 PSPs with a combined capacity of about 7 GW have been commissioned, another 10 PSPs of roughly 12 GW are under construction, and 56 PSPs with a total planned capacity of around 78 GW are at various stages of planning and development.

He added that India is also exporting electricity to neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar and Bangladesh. PTI MS STH SSK