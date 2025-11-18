India, Germany discuss co-development, co-production of defence equipment

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) A key defence meeting was held between India and Germany on Tuesday in which the two sides discussed a range of issues, including "co-development and co-production" of defence equipment.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh co-chaired the India-Germany High Defence Committee meeting along with Jens Plotner, State Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Germany, here.

The two sides emphasised the need for a closer defence partnership and industry collaboration.

"The co-chairs reaffirmed commitment to enhance military-to-military cooperation with a focus on developing defence ties as a key pillar of the strategic partnership between India and Germany," the Indian defence ministry said in a statement.

The two sides discussed a range of bilateral security and defence issues, including "priority areas for co-development and co-production of defence equipment", the statement said.

They also exchanged views on the regional security situation and discussed intensifying bilateral exchanges, including the institution of military exercises.

Germany will participate in 'Exercise Tarang Shakti', a multinational air combat drill, and 'Exercise Milan', a multinational naval drill, planned in 2026, the statement said.

India is the "first responder" and "net security provider" for countries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Singh informed the German delegation that India's approach to the region is guided by its vision of MAHASAGAR -- Mutual and Holistic Advancement of Security and Growth Across Regions.

India has been working closely with countries in the IOR on a range of areas, from development partnership, defence and maritime security, capacity building and humanitarian assistance to disaster relief.

The German side acknowledged India’s role in the IOR, the statement said.

The two sides also emphasised the need for a closer defence partnership and connecting the industries of both nations, especially in the field of niche technology.

India and Germany have a long-standing relationship, which is underpinned by common values and shared goals, the ministry said.

Both countries are celebrating 25 years of strategic partnership this year.

The importance of strengthening the defence and security aspects of the relationship has increased manifold, which reflects the mutual trust nurtured across decades, it said. PTI KND ARI