India-Germany relationship based on tremendous amount of trust, friendship: Top German official

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) India-Germany relationship is based on "tremendous amount" of trust, friendship and shared responsibility, bringing both countries forward as well making contribution to the world, and the upcoming visit of Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in line with it, a top German official said here on Friday.

In an interview to PTI, Uwe Gehlen, Head of Development Cooperation, German Embassy in India, said the Hamburg Sustainability Conference is scheduled to be held in Germany early October in which India will participate both from the public and private sectors.

He said this on the sidelines of the International Solar Festival held at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Gehlen also took part in a panel discussion 'Financing the Renewable Energy Revolution' at the festival on Friday and spoke about Germany's role in helping India realise its renewable energy goals by 2030.

Later interacting with PTI, he spoke about the progress made in the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP) between the two countries and the significance of the upcoming visit of Chancellor Olaf Scholz late in October.

"The outcomes have been very intriguing. The GSDP is building on a very long-lasting, already existing partnership to be very clear on that. Question for us little bit now is, how do we incentivise this one. And the GSDP with the endorsement of both the state leaders is an important step forward," Gehlen tod PTI.

He said the upcoming "visit of our Chancellor with parts of the German Cabinet will push us forward. I am very much looking forward to it".

German Chancellor Scholz and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in May 2022 signed the German-Indian Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP), which gears cooperation between the two countries across different sectors towards the objectives of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement.

"I perceive, our relationship is based on a tremendous amount of trust, friendship and shared responsibility.. bringing both countries forward, but also giving contribution to the world... the most challenging questions. So, I really look... this (visit) is in line (with that), no doubt about it," Gehlen said.

Scholz is set to visit India in October to hold wide-ranging talks with Modi, with a focus on boosting bilateral trade and economic relations.

The GSDP is a "long-lasting partnership" and will lead to "very good results" when Chancellor Scholz meets Prime Minister Modi in Delhi in October, Ambassador Philipp Ackermann had told PTI Videos in an interview at the German embassy here on August 8.

Gehlen said, besides, the upcoming visit, German Development Minister Svenja Schulze is coming with a delegation to Gandhinagar for the upcoming RE Invest 2024 event.

Germany will be a partner country at the fourth Global RE-INVEST Renewable Energy Investors Meet & Expo, organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, government of India, to be held from September 16-18 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

He also mentioned about the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business slated to take place in New Delhi late October.

Asked how Germany is helping in realising India's renewable energy goals for 2023 and the way forward, Gehlen said, "We have strong anchor in financial means." India is pursuing an ambitious target of 500 GW renewable energy capacity for electricity generation, along with 125 GW for green hydrogen production by 2030.

Dinesh Dayanand Jagdale, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, who also was part of the panel emphasised the importance of India's "very ambitious" goal of 500 GW renewable energy capacity, and the upcoming Investors Meet & Expo in Gandhinagar.

Gehlen in his comments said, "We need eyes on all the sectors as it requires a multi-stakeholder approach, not to create a new institution, not to come up with certain new ideas, nobody would like to have, but consulting with everybody at the table to get the momentum, and open the valve." Interacting with PTI, he also said the Hamburg Sustainability Conference is scheduled to be held in Germany early October in which India will participate both from the public and private sectors.

Ajay Mathur, Director General of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), also a panelist, highlighted the importance of global cooperation in accelerating clean energy deployment.

"The partnership between India and Germany is a powerful example of how global cooperation can drive the clean energy agenda forward," he said.