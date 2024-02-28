India, Germany set to carry out joint military exercise in Indo-Pacific

New Delhi: India and Germany have resolved to closely collaborate on high technology for military use in line with a broader aim to develop defence cooperation as a key pillar of the bilateral strategic partnership.

Ways to further bolster strategic cooperation figured prominently at a meeting of the India-Germany high defence committee that was held in Berlin on Tuesday.

Following the talks, officials said India and Germany are set to carry out joint military exercises in the Indo-Pacific, in reflection of their growing defence ties.

The Indian delegation at the talks was headed by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane while the German side was led by State Secretary at the German defence ministry Benedikt Zimmer.

"Both sides discussed a range of bilateral security and defence issues, with a focus on developing defence cooperation as a key pillar of the strategic partnership between India and Germany," the defence ministry said.

"They exchanged views on the regional security situation, discussed likely joint exercises with Germany in the Indo-Pacific, and deliberated on potential defence industrial projects and proposals.

It said both sides emphasised the need for a closer defence partnership and connecting the defence industries from both sides together.

"Of particular focus was the collaboration in high technology in defence," the ministry said in a statement.

The high defence committee meeting follows the visit of German Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius to India last year.

Aramane also interacted with the prominent think tank German Institute of International and Security Affairs (Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik) in Berlin.