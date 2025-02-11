'India's Got Latent' episode featuring Ranveer Allahbadia blocked after govt orders

New Delhi: An episode of 'India's Got Latent' on YouTube, featuring obscene and vulgar comments by Ranveer Allahbadia, has been blocked following orders from the government, officials said on Tuesday.

"The 'India's Got Latent' episode on @YouTube with obscene and perverse comments by Ranveer Allahbadia has been blocked following Government of India orders," Kanchan Gupta, Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said in a post on X.

Allahbadia faced backlash from all quarters after his distasteful comment on parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube reality show 'India's Got Latent' went viral on social media on Monday.

The YouTuber, popularly known as BeerBiceps, later apologised for his "lapse in judgement" and also said he had asked the show creators to remove the controversial segment.