INDIA govt will create crores of 'lakhpatis', conduct caste census and 'economic' survey: Rahul

Amravati (Maharashtra), Apr 24 (PTI) Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that ten years of Narendra Modi government saw only 22-25 persons becoming billionaires on the back of a Rs 16 lakh crore loan waiver, but if the INDIA alliance comes to power, it will make crores of people "lakhpatis".

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Amravati district, Gandhi also said no force in the world can change the Constitution of India.

He said a caste census and "economic survey" will be conducted on priority if the INDIA alliance is voted to power and it will also waive farmers' loans.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said Modi only helped his 22 industrialist friends and waived their loans running into Rs 16 lakh crore.

"The 10 years of PM Modi's rule saw 22-25 persons becoming 'arabpatis' (billionaires). If voted to power, the INDIA alliance will create crores of 'lakhpatis'," Gandhi said.

The Congress, which is a part of the opposition INDIA bloc, has listed the Mahalaxmi scheme and the right to apprenticeship among the various promises made in its manifesto for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

The Mahalaxmi scheme, aiming to provide Rs 1 lakh every year to poor women, and the right to apprenticeship, which aims to enable graduates and diploma holders to get a one-year job as apprentices and provide Rs 1 lakh in their bank accounts, will change the face of the country and make crores of "lakhpatis", Gandhi said.

After the end of the one-year apprenticeship, India will have a trained and skilled workforce, he said.

The Wayanad MP claimed the BJP wanted to change the Constitution because it did not want 90 per cent of the population, which comprises the backwards, advisasis (tribals), Dalits and minorities, to know their real potential.

Describing the Constitution as the "voice" of the poor, he said, "No force in the world can change the Constitution, wonder what gave the BJP confidence to even think of doing so." "The Constitution is not just a book, but a weapon of the poor. 22-25 persons were helping Modi to destroy it and whenever I talk about this, Modi diverts the issue with Pakistan and China narrative," he alleged.

The poor, Dalits, backwards, minorities, poor from the general category, adivasis comprise 90 per cent of the population and they do not have a representation in the corporate, government and media fields, Gandhi said.

"There are 15 per cent Dalits, 8 per cent adivasis, 50 per cent OBCs, 15 per cent minorities, five per cent poor from the general category. Since they do not have a representation, issues related to them are not highlighted as they should be," he said.

The Congress leader said the right to apprenticeship will create a trained workforce in a year besides providing Rs 1 lakh in their bank accounts.

A commission will be set up to take a call on when the farmers' crop loans need to be waived, he said.

The INDIA alliance government will waive farmers' loans, Gandhi said.

"There is no dearth of money in the country. If loans of the rich are waived, the same rule should apply to farmers and the poor, I am only asking for justice," he said.

Targeting the BJP, Gandhi alleged it was happening for the first time in the history that a political party is trying to finish the Constitution.

"The INDI alliance is working towards saving the Constitution whereas Modi, BJP, and RSS are working towards finishing the Constitution and democracy," he said.

"I want to give the message to Maharashtra and the entire country that no force in the world can change our Constitution," the Congress leader added.

"Modi only helped his 22 industrialist friends and did nothing for the common people. He implemented the note ban and brought farm laws and GST. How much loan of the poor, students and farmers has he waived while granting a Rs 16 lakh crore loan waiver to his 22 industrialist friends," Gandhi said.

He said if voted to power, the Congress would double the income of Aasha and Aanganwadi workers and grant 50 per cent reservation to women in government and public sector jobs.

"Our government will waive farm loans and will set up a farmers commission which will waive loans when the need arises," the Congress leader said.

He alleged that the Modi government didn't invite President Droupadi Murmu for the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the inauguration new Parliament building.

He said tribals are not "vanvasis" but "adivasis", "who are the first owners of Hindustan".

"Our government will conduct a caste-based Census and the economic survey which will be a revolutionary step in the national interest," Gandhi said. PTI MR CLS COR GK NSK