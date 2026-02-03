India grateful to PM Modi, Prez Trump for roll back of US tariffs: CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Feb 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said India is grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump who rolled back and reduced tariffs, recognising the country as a reliable partner.

Speaking at the 'Uttar Pradesh Pharma Conclave 1.0' here, Adityanath said India remained firm on its policies and the result is "Satyamev Jayate" (truth alone triumphs). This has happened before and will happen in the future too, he added.

"This is the proof of the journey of a developed and rising India, where the country is playing its role as a responsible and trustworthy global partner. Although some people are apprehensive about India's growing strength, the nation must move forward with reliable partners while exercising vigilance and prudence," he said.

Before 2014, Adityanath said, India was not taken seriously, but today, by standing firmly by its policies, the country is compelling even global powers to engage in dialogue and cooperation. India is now moving forward on its own terms and becoming the master of its own destiny, he added.

"This clearly shows that amid global challenges and pressures, the country is advancing with confidence, policy stability and decisive leadership, prioritising its national interests," the chief minister added.

Memorandums of understanding (MoUs) involving investments of over Rs 10,000 crore in the state's pharmaceutical sector were agreed upon during the 'Uttar Pradesh Pharma Conclave 1.0', according to an official statement.

Of these, 11 MoUs worth Rs 5,525 crore related to pharmaceuticals, medical devices and allied sectors were formally exchanged on stage, it stated.

Major investors include Arna Pharma and Biogenta Life Sciences with commitments of Rs 1,250 crore each, Shukra Pharmaceuticals with Rs 737 crore, Walter Bushnell Enterprise with Rs 590 crore, Jhanvika Labs with Rs 553 crore, Koro Health with Rs 418 crore, Mark Laboratories with Rs 300 crore, High Glance Laboratories with Rs 120 crore, Raspa Pharma with Rs 107 crore, Romsons Medworld with Rs 100 crore and Kotak Healthcare with Rs 100 crore, according to the statement.

These investment proposals are expected to strengthen pharmaceutical infrastructure, promote innovation and create thousands of new employment opportunities, further reinforcing UP's emergence as a new hub for pharma investment, it added. PTI KIS KSS KSS