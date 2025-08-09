India has abiding interest in peace and stability in the region: MEA on South China Sea

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) India's position on South China Sea is "clear and consistent" and New Delhi considers it as part of global commons, a top official of the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

During a special briefing on the ongoing visit of Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr, Secretary (East) P Kumaran said that India has an "abiding interest" in peace and stability in the region.

Kumaran was asked about the just-held India-Philippines bilateral naval exercise off the Philippines.

According to reports, the exercise also took place in parts of the South China Sea.