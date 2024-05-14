India has become Vishwaguru in unemployment, alleges Atishi

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Tuesday attacked the BJP-led central government saying India has become Vishwaguru in unemployment.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader held meetings in various areas of Kalkaji assembly segment to seek support for INDIA bloc's Lok Sabha candidate from South Delhi, Sahiram Pahalwan.

Atishi alleged that the people of the country elected the BJP at the Centre for two consecutive terms but it did nothing and only gave fancy assurances to the people.

"When the BJP came to power, it promised to reduce inflation but in the last 10 years, instead of bringing it down, inflation kept rising. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP had promised to provide jobs to two crore youth every year, but far from providing jobs, they snatched jobs from the people and today unemployment in the country is at its peak.

"India has become Vishwaguru in unemployment," she charged.

Alleging that the public is fed up with "dictatorship", she said the people will give a reply to the BJP for its rhetoric with the power of its votes in this Lok Sabha election.

Atishi said all leaders make promises to the public but only Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal knows how to fulfil them.

"This is the biggest reason for Shri Narendra Modi's fear. The public has to decide whether they want to choose the one who provides free electricity and water, excellent schools and hospitals and Mohalla clinics, or vote for the party that makes false promises, breaks their promises and hates the poor," she said.

Polling for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held on May 25. PTI SLB KSS KSS