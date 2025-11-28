India has become voice of balance and responsibility in current global environment: Rajnath

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) India believes in peace and dialogue, but it does not "compromise" when it comes to the sovereignty and security of the nation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

In an address at an event, he also said India has become a "voice of balance and responsibility" in the current global environment and that nations in the Indo-Pacific and Global South view New Delhi as a reliable partner.

"India's economic growth, technological capabilities, and principled foreign policy have made it a voice of balance and responsibility in the changing global environment, with countries across the Indo-Pacific and the Global South viewing us as a reliable partner," he said at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue.

Singh asserted that India is shaping global discussions with a sense of responsibility, strategic autonomy, and confidence rooted in civilisational values.

"India believes in peace and dialogue, but when it comes to the sovereignty and security of the people, we do not compromise," he said.

India has earned global trust due to path-breaking reforms, and its consistent stand for respect of the sovereignty of nations and rules-based order, he said.

"We are strengthening border and maritime infrastructure to support security and connectivity. We are modernising our forces through new platforms, technologies, and structures," the minister said.

"We are reforming procurement processes to ensure speed, transparency, and accountability. Through "Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance)", we are building a defence industrial ecosystem that encourages innovation, supports industry, and reduces external dependencies," he said.

Singh said India is investing in start-ups, "deep-tech" capabilities, and research and development that will shape the battlefields of the future," Singh said. PTI MPB PRK PRK