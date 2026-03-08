India has completely lost its existence amid West Asia conflict, claims Raut; slams Modi's 'silence'

Mumbai, Mar 8 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said India as a country has "completely lost its existence" amid all the developments in the war that has flared up in West Asia following the joint US-Israel attack on Iran.

The Rajya Sabha MP also said the United States of America and Israel are acting like global bullies, while big countries like India, who until yesterday were boasting of their bravery, are acting like agents of these bullies.

In his weekly column 'Rokthok' in Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana, Raut said India should have taken the lead in stopping the Iran war, which has become a burning issue.

This has also brought the hollowness of the Indian leadership before the world, he said pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn't spoken a word on the crisis.

"When war has flared up in West Asia, India as a country has completely lost its existence among all the developments," Raut said.

The Rajya Sabha MP said President Donald Trump and Israel were of the view that Iran could be crushed like a "cockroach".

After killing Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, they thought the war will get over, he said.

But that did not happen. Many Iranian leaders, military personnel were killed. Yet, Iran is fighting and attacking Israel, Raut said.

"The US and Israel are acting like global bullies and big countries like India, who boast of bravery, are acting like their agents," he claimed. PTI PR BNM