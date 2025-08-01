India has consistently asked Pakistan to vacate areas under its 'illegal occupation': Govt on PoK

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Pakistan has been in "illegal occupation" of parts of Indian Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, and New Delhi has consistently called upon Islamabad to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal and forcible occupation, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was asked in the Lok Sabha whether parts of "our Kashmir", referred to as Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), are still under Pakistan's illegal occupation, and what efforts are being made to reclaim them.

"Pakistan has been in illegal occupation of parts of Indian Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Government of India has consistently called upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal and forcible occupation," Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said in a written response to the query.

"Government of India has lodged strong protests with the Government of Pakistan and rejects all attempts by it to bring material change in these occupied territories," he added. He emphasised that it has been India's consistent and principled position that the "entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral parts of India". This was enunciated in the unanimously adopted 1994 Resolution of the Indian Parliament, the MoS said.

The ministry was also questioned about how PoK is represented on maps.

"The official maps published by the government of India unambiguously represent entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, including the territories illegally occupied by Pakistan, as parts of the Union of India," he said.

In response to another query, Singh noted, "India has also made clear its approach of strict action against the roots of terrorism, not tolerating any form of blackmail and taking decisive steps to protect its citizens against any threats." The MEA also responded to the query about the current status of relations between India and Pakistan after the military clashes that occurred in April-May 2025.

"India's stand on the incompatibility of terror with any form of diplomatic interaction has also been communicated at the highest level. Operation Sindoor continues," he said.