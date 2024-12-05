India has embraced modernity, technology while retaining 'Bharatiyata': Education minister

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) India has embraced modernity and technology while retaining "Bharatiyata", Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday.

The minister said this at the launch of the Research Internship Programme in Social and Human Sciences of the Indian Council for Social Science Research (ICSSR).

"India is a living ancient civilisation which has embraced modernity while retaining its basic character. Robust social science research plays an important role in ensuring civilisational sustenance and growth," Pradhan said while expressing confidence that the initiative will strengthen the civilisational ethos of "Bharatiyata" and pave the way for the future.

"The nature of jobs is changing rapidly with technologies like AI (artificial intelligence) driving this change. While the world grapples with these changes, social science research will play a pivotal role in ensuring that the technological disruptions aid social development," the minister added.

He noted that there is no contradiction between scientific exploration and social science research. PTI GJS RC