India has established its identity as a strong nation on the world stage: Governor

Chandigarh, Jan 26 (PTI) Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Monday said India has established its identity as a strong nation on the world stage.

He said our leaders, farmers, labourers, artisans and scientists have made a significant contribution to this achievement by working tirelessly day and night to take the country forward.

He added that Haryana has played an important role in the nation's progress.

The Governor was addressing the Republic Day function at the Parade Ground, Sector-5, Panchkula.

Prior to this, he unfurled the national flag, inspected the parade and took the salute during the march-past. On this occasion, the Governor's wife, Mitra Ghosh, was also present.

Extending warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the state and the district on the occasion, Ghosh said that he also pays homage to the freedom fighters and martyrs whose sacrifices made this glorious day possible for us.

He said that on this very day our Constitution came into force, which granted us the fundamental rights of justice, liberty and equality.

On this day, India became the world's largest independent democratic republic.

He said on this occasion he bows to the chief architect of the Constitution, Dr B R Ambedkar, and all the members of the Constituent Assembly.

He said this historic day inspires us to build a strong nation and reminds us of those great personalities because of whom India became a republic. Leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Lala Lajpat Rai, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr Rajendra Prasad made immense sacrifices for the country's freedom.

The Governor said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is progressing rapidly today.

He further said that it is a matter of pride that the youth of Haryana consider joining the armed forces an honour, which is why every tenth soldier in the Indian Army is from Haryana.

He expressed gratitude to the brave soldiers who safeguard the nation's borders.

The Governor said the state government has taken several important steps for the welfare of soldiers and their dependents.

Ghosh said the state government is working on the principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek. With this vision, continuous efforts are being made for the development and welfare of Haryana and Haryanvis, he said.

He said that Haryana has progressed with harmony and balanced development, making people's lives easier, safer and more convenient.

Highlighting the government's priorities, the Governor said that healthcare has been accorded top priority in Haryana.

Ghosh said through e-governance, the government has simplified and made the system transparent in every sector, including agriculture, education, health and employment, enabling people to avail benefits of schemes from their homes.

In agriculture, under Meri Fasal Mera Byora and MSP procurement, the payment for crops is being transferred directly into farmers' accounts within 48 hours.

Farmers are also receiving compensation for crop loss, assistance amounts, and financial support under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme directly into their accounts.

At the same time, natural farming, animal husbandry and milk production are being encouraged. For better irrigation and water management, canals, wells and rainwater harvesting systems are being developed, he said.

He said that to accelerate industrial development in Haryana, the government has established an Ease of Doing Business system. The process of issuing certificates and licences has been simplified and made online, he said.

On the occasion, the Governor also called upon all present to pledge to work together to make the country and the state prosperous and developed by following our great cultural traditions and high moral values.

He also honoured the dependents of freedom fighters and the widows of army officers/soldiers who attained martyrdom in war by presenting shawls.

Earlier, the Governor paid floral tributes at the 'Shaheed Memorial' in Sector-12, Panchkula, and offered homage to the brave martyrs of the nation. PTI SUN NB NB