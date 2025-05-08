India has given befitting reply to terrorists through Operation Sindoor: Scindia

Gwalior, May 8 (PTI) Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said India has given a befitting reply to terrorists by carrying out Operation Sindoor, and sent a message to the world that it will do everything necessary to finish off terrorism.

"This is a war against terrorists....to end terrorism," said the BJP leader during a visit here.

"With Operation Sindoor, India has given a befitting reply to terrorists and the whole world has been given a message that India will leave no stone unturned to end terrorism," Scindia told reporters.

"The precision with which our Air Force, drones and other weapons have selectively destroyed each and every place (used by terrorists) is proof of how India's defense system has emerged at the global level today," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured the people of the country that his government will work to wipe out terrorists, Scindia said.

"Under Operation Sindoor, we have destroyed nine hideouts of terrorists from where terrorism used to flourish. Today India has made it clear to the world that its only goal is to wipe out terrorism," the Union minister further said.

Terrorist camps at these nine place were completely destroyed, Scindia said.

"The armed forces have successfully wiped out the terrorists who had wiped out `Sindoor' of our sisters, he said, referring to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 civilians were killed.

Asked about the ongoing shelling on the border, Scindia said Pakistan was trying to target innocent families.

"But it is being given a befitting reply. We have full faith in our army and the prime minister's leadership. India will relax only after winning this war," he added. PTI MAS KRK