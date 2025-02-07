India has legacy of being land of knowledge: Assam Guv

Guwahati, Feb 7 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Friday asserted that India has a legacy of being a land of knowledge and this has nurtured the entire world.

''When the rest of the world wandered in ignorance, India's sages and saints spread the highest form of wisdom, shaping humanity with refined values," the Governor said after inaugurating the three-day Guwahati edition of the Bharat Bodh conclave.

He said that Bharat Bodh is more than just an idea - it is a profound experience and a valuable deliberation encompassing multiple dimensions of India's heritage.

The brain-storming session of Bharat Bodh conclave would encourage discussions on India's civilisation, culture, education, economy, history and science, thereby providing a holistic view of the nation's intellectual and cultural legacy, he said.

Acharya urged the delegates to view India through an indigenous lens, and honour and explore the intricate tapestry of India's cultural heritage through an engaging blend of intellectual discussions, cultural performances and exhibitions.

"There have been efforts to distance our society from its roots by viewing India through a western lens, which led to confusion in our identity. However, India's essence remains unshaken and consequently reflects the resilience of the nation in the face of various cultural and political invasions throughout history," he said.

"Our ancient universities like Takshashila and Nalanda were the cradles of knowledge that drew scholars from all corners of the world," he added.

The conclave, organised by educational institutions such as JNU, is centered around understanding India's rich civilisational heritage and its contributions to global knowledge.