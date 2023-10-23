India has lost one of its greatest sporting icons: President Murmu on Bishan Bedi's death

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said the country has lost one of its greatest sporting icons in the demise of former Indian Test captain Bishan Singh Bedi.

One of the greatest spinners, Bedi died on Monday at the age of 77 after battling prolonged illness.

"In the demise of Bishan Singh Bedi, the country has lost one of its greatest sporting icons. Bishan Singh Bedi was among those few who elevated spin bowling into an art.

"He was also instrumental in the growth of cricket and cricketers. He was held in high esteem by the cricket fraternity. I convey my condolences to the members of his family, the large community of cricket lovers and his admirers," Murmu said in a post on X. PTI AKV TIR TIR