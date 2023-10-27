India has made great strides in providing quality healthcare access to women: Official

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) The success of government schemes is determined by how well they are implemented on the ground, a senior health ministry official said on Friday while lauding the progress made so far in terms of women's health.

Addressing a session on "Empowering Her Health" at the FICCI HEAL 2023 conference, Roli Singh, additional secretary and director general of Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), stated that India has made great strides in providing quality healthcare access to women.

"It is not only the schemes we design, but how they are implemented that makes the difference," she said.

"Things are changing very fast. The look and feel of sub-centres have changed. How you brand and position your health centre is also making a significant difference. It's not only about schemes but also about the continuous provision of primary healthcare that will change the way we perceive health," she said. Singh emphasised the importance of increased community engagement and private collaborations to expand the reach of healthcare schemes for women to the last mile.

Industry chamber FICCI, in collaboration with UN Women, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Apollo Hospitals Group, has taken the initiative to bring together stakeholders from various sectors, including healthcare professionals, policymakers, pharma representatives, NGOs and women's rights advocates, to facilitate comprehensive discussions on the matter.

The stakeholders' consultation will be followed by the regional discussion forums in identified states.

These forums will help shape policies that prioritise women's healthcare, secure adequate resources, and promote innovative approaches to improve the overall health and wellbeing of women in India.

Vinita Sethi, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, "We must do something more towards pro-health, towards building an attitude among women to go for preventive healthcare." Ritu Mahajan, Co-founder and Executive Director, Mahajan Imaging and Labs, said, "Women's health is the heartbeat of a nation's vitality. In India, where 36 per cent of TB cases affect women, it's imperative that we break the silence and stigma surrounding health." PTI PLB SMN SMN